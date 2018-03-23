Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned to minors
Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Though Cessa didn't earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, he remains the top option for an emergency spot start if any member of the Yankees' rotation were to go down with an injury. The 25-year-old has appeared in 27 games at the big-league level over the past two seasons, including 14 starts, and has exhibited the ability to work out of a long-relief role as well.
