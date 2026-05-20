Mitchell finished Tuesday's 115-104 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six steals, five rebounds, three assists and one block across 41 minutes.

Mitchell turned in an extremely efficient performance and scored 26 points through the first three quarters. However, the star guard struggled late, scoring just three points while shooting 1-for-6 from the field between the fourth quarter and overtime. With Mitchell and James Harden both unable to deliver offensively down the stretch, the Knicks erased a 22-point deficit in the final 7:52 of the fourth before completing their stunning comeback in overtime. Despite the late-game struggles, Mitchell still led the Cavaliers in points and chipped in a game- and career-high six steals. He'll look to stay highly productive in Game 2 on Wednesday as the Cavaliers aim to steal a win at Madison Square Garden.