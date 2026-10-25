Mitchell finished with 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 win over the Nets.

Mitchell followed his 32-point season opener with another productive scoring performance, and he's led the Cavaliers in scoring in both games thus far. Although sharing offensive responsibilities with James Harden and Evan Mobley could cause occasional fluctuations in his usage and assist totals, his role as the team's No. 1 scorer and primary playmaker looks set in stone, and he's one of the shooting guards with the highest fantasy floor across all formats.