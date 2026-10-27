Mitchell registered 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime win over Minnesota.

Mitchell continued his hot start to the 2026-27 campaign by leading Cleveland to a second consecutive win. He's put up 20-plus points in all three of his appearances so far this year, and he was more involved as a facilitator Monday, recording seven dimes after totaling seven total assists through his first two matchups entering the day.