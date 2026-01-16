Simons logged 39 points (13-28 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during the Celtics' 119-114 win over the Heat on Thursday.

Simons gave the Celtics the spark they needed to overcome a slow start to Thursday's game. He started out hot with 11 points in the first quarter, but he made his impact felt most in the fourth by tallying 18 of the Celtics' 36 points in the frame. It was a season-high scoring output for Simons and his most in a game since dropping 40 points against the Spurs on Jan. 26, 2024, while playing for the Trail Blazers. The 2018 first-rounder has become more comfortable in his bench role as the season has progressed, and in eight games since Jan. 1, he has averaged 18.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 threes over 26.6 minutes per game.