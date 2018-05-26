Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Being monitored for concussion symptoms
Tatum will continue to be monitored for concussion like symptoms to ensure he did not sustain one in Friday's Game 6 loss to the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Tatum collided heads with the Cavaliers' Kevin Love early in the first quarter. The sequence ultimately knocked Love out of the game, but Tatum was able to continue. The rookie finished with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, and a steal across 39 minutes. Expect an update on his status as Game 7 approaches.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Magnificent in Game 5 victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 18 points in Game Three loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Well-balanced line in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 25 points in Game 5 victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Another impressive outing in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Team-high 24 points in Game 3 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....