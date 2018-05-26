Tatum will continue to be monitored for concussion like symptoms to ensure he did not sustain one in Friday's Game 6 loss to the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Tatum collided heads with the Cavaliers' Kevin Love early in the first quarter. The sequence ultimately knocked Love out of the game, but Tatum was able to continue. The rookie finished with 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, and a steal across 39 minutes. Expect an update on his status as Game 7 approaches.