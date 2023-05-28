Tatum amassed 31 points (8-22 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 44 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 win over Miami in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite missing all eight of his three-point attempts, Tatum led all scorers with 31 points behind an aggressive offensive effort that was capped off by a perfect night at the charity stripe. The superstar forward also led the team in rebounds and notched his fifth double-double of the Eastern Conference Finals. The series now shifts back to Boston for Game 7, and we will see if Tatum can replicate his historic 51-point performance from Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus Philadelphia.