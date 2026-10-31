Tatum finished with 26 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes in Friday's 125-111 win over the Bulls.

After draining a shot as time expired to lead Boston to the 125-124 overtime win over Brooklyn on Tuesday, Tatum had another strong performance to help the Celtics secure their fourth consecutive victory of the season. The 28-year-old is now averaging 27.6 points (the second-highest mark of his career), 6.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists in five regular-season games in 2026-27. Tatum hasn't shot well from deep, though he's still performing at an All-Star level. That's not expected to change anytime soon.