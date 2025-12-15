Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard is questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to neck spasms, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Pritchard was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the campaign. If he's unable to give it a go Monday, Derrick White is likely to see an uptick in usage, and Anfernee Simons could be more involved in the backcourt.
