Pritchard is questionable for Monday's game against Detroit due to neck spasms, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Pritchard was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the campaign. If he's unable to give it a go Monday, Derrick White is likely to see an uptick in usage, and Anfernee Simons could be more involved in the backcourt.