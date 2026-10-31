Pritchard had 30 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over the Bulls.

Pritchard scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the first half, which was a big reason why the Celtics entered the break with a 29-point lead. He did his scoring from all over the floor, and his nine made free throws were a career high. Pritchard's scoring production has been inconsistent over the first five games of the regular season, but he's the offensive spark plug that the Celtics rely on, especially when one of Jayson Tatum and Paul George is not on the floor.