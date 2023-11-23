Powell (right groin soreness) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Powell logged five points, a rebound and a block over 14 minutes prior to exiting. While he's sidelined, Russell Westbrook, Amir Coffey and Bones Hyland could see more action. Powell's next chance to play will come Friday against New Orleans --the first game of a back-to-back.
