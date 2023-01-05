Dieng will be waived by the Spurs on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dieng has had inconsistent playing time for San Antonio this season, and he appeared in just one of the team's last 10 games. He'll be let go since the Spurs acquired Noah Vonleh from the Celtics on Thursday, even though Vonleh will also be waived by San Antonio. Dieng has spent time with the Timberwolves, Grizzlies, Hawks and Spurs during his 10-year professional career, and it's possible that he lands a spot on a roster elsewhere.