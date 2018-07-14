Hawks' Robert Johnson: Turns in strong performance with 18 points

Johnson tallied 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) three rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 97-81 LVSL consolation round win over the Clippers.

Johnson finally got an opportunity to show his stuff Friday night. The undrafted Indiana grad only trailed Junior Robinson in scoring on the night and after a quiet summer session, he provided some solid gameplay to put on tape for the Hawks brass. Johnson has an uphill battle to make the team, especially after Jeremy Lin's signing earlier in the week. When you factor in the depth of Atlanta's frontcourt, a G-League spio for Atlanta (or elsewhere) looks like a strong possibility.