Adebayo recorded 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

Adebayo has been tasked with handling a bigger role on offense with Jimmy Butler (foot) sidelined, and for the most part, the star big man has been stepping up to the challenge. Adebayo has eight double-doubles over his last nine outings and is averaging 22.2 points with 12.0 rebounds per game in that span.