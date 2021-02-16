Robinson captured 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-11 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Robinson continued to struggle from the field in the loss, shooting well under 50 percent while offering very little in terms of peripheral production. Despite being a consistent source of perimeter scoring, Robinson sits well outside the standard league realm. He is fine to have on the backend of your roster if you are simply in need of some threes, although his ceiling does seem quite limited at this stage.