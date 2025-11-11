Ware produced 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 20 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Ware was a beast on the boards in this one, as he set a new career high in rebounds, and his defense played a pivotal role in Miami eking out the two-point win in overtime. Over the past three games as a starter, Ware has been a top-75 producer with averages of 10.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.