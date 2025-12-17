Powell did not practice Wednesday due to calf tightness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

This appears to be a new issue for Powell, and it's not great news for a Miami team that already has plenty of injury concerns -- Tyler Herro (toe) and Nikola Jovic (elbow) both missed practice as well. The Heat play the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Nets, and you have to wonder if a maintenance day could be on the table for Powell.