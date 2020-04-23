Karim Mane: Declares for draft, could back out

Mane has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but will keep his college eligibility, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. "I am not planning on hiring an agent right now," Mane told Givony. "I want to hear directly from teams. If I can get a guarantee I'll be drafted, I will probably need to think about staying in."

Scouts began to monitor Mane more closely following his showings at the Under-19 FIBA World Championships, where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 24 minutes per game for the Canadian team. Since then, he's found himself as the No. 2 prospect on ESPN's international rankings for 2000-born players. Givony notes that Mane is in great shape, has impressive athleticism and stands at 6-foot-6 in shoes with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Marquette, Michigan State, Memphis, DePaul and Pittsburgh have all shown interest in the five-star recruit, who is eligible for the draft by virtue of having turned 19 last May.