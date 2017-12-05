Dotson delivered nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 115-97 loss to the Pacers.

Dotson finished with career highs in rebounding, steals, blocks, and minutes while making his second straight start in place of an injured Tim Hardaway (leg). It's unclear how long it will be before Hardaway returns, but Dotson figures to be among the wings who can be expected to see increased time until that happens.