Harris signed a contract with the Knicks on Sunday.

Harris was suspended for the 2021-22 season for violating the league's anti-drug program, but he played in Italy last year. He was granted reinstatement by the NBA in mid-August and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Knicks. If the 24-year-old is unable to land a spot on New York's final roster, it's possible that he'll wind up in the G League.