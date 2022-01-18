Nunn (knee) has suffered a setback in his rehab and his 2021 debut will be delayed, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The Lakers have been quiet on the subject of Nunn's timetable for a return, and this latest update of a setback isn't what prospective fantasy managers want to hear. The team will likely scale back the intensity of Nunn's workouts as a result, though the Lakers have yet to reveal a rehab plan for Nunn moving forward.