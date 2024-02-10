The Pacers re-signed Johnson to a one-year contract Thursday.

Though he's made just 23 appearances with Indiana since the start of the 2023-24 season, Johnson is clearly valued by the organization, with Tony East of SI.com pointing out that the 36-year-old big man has now signed six different contracts with the Pacers over the last 18 months. The Pacers didn't immediately re-sign Johnson after his second 10-day deal expired Thursday, but the team had an extra roster spot left open for the veteran in the aftermath of the trade deadline and elected to bring him back. Johnson still projects to remain out of the rotation more often than not and would need an injury or two to hit the Indiana frontcourt in order to get meaningful run.