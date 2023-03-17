Nwora ended Thursday's 139-123 victory over Milwaukee with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

With Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) and Chris Duarte (ankle) all sidelined, Nwora drew his third start as a Pacer against his former team. The third-year pro made the most of his opportunity by scoring in double figures for a ninth straight game, tying his season high with eight boards and recording at least one steal and one block in the same game for the fifth time during the campaign. Over his last nine appearances, Nwora is averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.6 minutes with 54/42/61 shooting splits.