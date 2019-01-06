Patrick McCaw: Cut loose by Cleveland
McCaw will be waived by the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Cavaliers signed McCaw to a two-year, $6 million contract just over a week ago, but the team evidently concluded that he didn't fit into their plans after evaluating him in his three appearances. In those contests, McCaw aveaged just 1.7 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.7 assists while shooting 22.2 percent from the field in 17.7 minutes per game. By letting him go Monday, the remaining money on McCaw's contract won't be guaranteed, freeing Cleveland of any further financial commitment. If he's not scooped up off waivers, McCaw shouldn't take long to find a home elsewhere on a more team-friendly contract.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: Officially joins Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: To join Cavs•
-
Patrick McCaw: Potentially heading to Cleveland•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Does not practice Friday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Yet to sign qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.