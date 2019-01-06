Patrick McCaw: Cut loose by Cleveland

McCaw will be waived by the Cavaliers on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Cavaliers signed McCaw to a two-year, $6 million contract just over a week ago, but the team evidently concluded that he didn't fit into their plans after evaluating him in his three appearances. In those contests, McCaw aveaged just 1.7 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.7 assists while shooting 22.2 percent from the field in 17.7 minutes per game. By letting him go Monday, the remaining money on McCaw's contract won't be guaranteed, freeing Cleveland of any further financial commitment. If he's not scooped up off waivers, McCaw shouldn't take long to find a home elsewhere on a more team-friendly contract.