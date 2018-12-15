Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Practices Saturday
Moore (lower leg) was able to practice Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
A lower leg injury has sidelined Moore over the Pelicans' last two games, but it seems he may be trending towards a return. He's been a significant part of New Orleans' gameplan this season, averaging a career-high 14.0 points in 29.8 minutes, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
