Cunningham (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Cunningham was initially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest, but the All-Star's left quad contusion is severe enough for him to sit out for the first leg of the Pistons' back-to-back set. Daniss Jenkins should serve as Detroit's starting point guard while Caris LeVert, Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green are candidates to enter the starting five. Cunningham's next opportunity to play is Sunday against the Heat.