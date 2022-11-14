Henderson tallied 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt) 16 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 win over Santa Cruz.

Despite a solid performance from distance, Henderson, who returned to action following a one-game absence due to a quad injury, was inefficient from deep and failed to score 20 points for the first time across three G League appearances. However, the 18-year-old prospect salvaged his production by dishing out a season-high 16 assists. Over three games with the Ignite, Henderson has averaged 22.7 points and 9.3 assists per contest. He continues to track as a likely top-three pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.