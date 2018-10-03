Taren Sullivan: Waived by Kings
Sullivan was waived by the Kings on Wednesday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
The Kings have decided to move in from Sullivan in favor of Gabe Vincent. Sullivan averaged 17.2 points as a senior at Division II Findlay. He could end up with the Kings' G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
