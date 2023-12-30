Gilgeous-Alexander ended Friday's 119-93 win over Denver with 40 points (14-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been on an absolute tear this season and extended his streak of games with 30 or more points to six consecutive outings, but he has also posted decent numbers in other categories. As one of the most productive players in the league when it comes to filling the stat sheet, Gilgeous-Alexander is an absolute stud across all formats, and his value in category-based leagues is off the charts since he doesn't have any glaring weaknesses in his game. The star floor general will look to extend this impressive run Sunday when hosting the Nets.