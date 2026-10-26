Gilgeous-Alexander ended Sunday's 108-101 victory over the Clippers with 34 points (13-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander bounced back from a rare sub-20-point performance Thursday, scoring 16 points in the third quarter to help Oklahoma City overcome a deficit. With Jalen Williams suffering a potentially serious left leg injury late in Sunday's contest, Gilgeous-Alexander could be asked to shoulder an even larger offensive workload moving forward.