Gilgeous-Alexander finished Tuesday's 101-100 victory over the Clippers with 31 points (12-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored the Thunders' final 10 points to seal the victory. The elite guard is on a tear after a one-game absence,, averaging 33.8 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds over his past four games.