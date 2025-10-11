Kuminga will start Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga is getting a fill-in start with Stephen Curry (undisclosed), Moses Moody (calf), Jimmy Butler (personal) and Al Horford (rest) all sidelined Sunday. After a drama-filled offseason, Kuminga is off to a slow start to the preseason with 4.0 points in 16.6 minutes per game across two outings.