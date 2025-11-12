Kuminga (bilateral knee tendonitis) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Kuminga had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 loss to the Thunder, but now he's hobbling for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Based on this injury designation, the Warriors may be contemplating a maintenance day for the forward. If he can't go, guys like Moses Moody and Buddy Hield could be more involved.