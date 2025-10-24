Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Likely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (ankle) is listed as probable to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Kuminga is dealing with inflammation in his right ankle. However, it doesn't appear to be severe enough to keep him off the floor for the second game of a back-to-back set. Kuminga dropped 14 points in Thursday's overtime win against the Nuggets.
