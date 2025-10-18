Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (ankle) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Clippers, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Kuminga rolled his ankle in Tuesday's win over Portland and will miss the Warriors' preseason finale. However, head coach Steve Kerr said the 23-year-old forward's absence is precautionary, and he's expected to play in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.
