Kuminga didn't attend Jimmy Butler's team mini camp in San Diego due to ongoing contract negotiations, Shams reports.

Kuminga's standoff with the Golden State brass continues, as the two sides still seem far apart on a new deal, with the start of the 2025-26 campaign rapidly approaching. The up-and-comer is adamant about getting a player option in his new deal, so it remains to be seen whether a new deal will be finalized before the deadline on Oct. 1 and what his future holds with the team moving forward.