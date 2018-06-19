2018 Outlook: Jeremy Kerley
2018 fantasy player outlook for Jeremy Kerley, WR, Bills
Jeremy Kerley signed with the Bills in April, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver and on special teams. If things go right for Kerley, he could be the slot receiver in Buffalo as the No. 3 option behind Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones. Kerley last played for the Jets in Week 9 of the 2017 season. It was a rough year for Kerley, who was suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He did show flashes of being a decent playmaker in 2016 when he caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns on 115 targets, and hopefully he can return to that level of play with Buffalo. He is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
