2018 Outlook: Jordan Taylor

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Taylor, WR, Broncos

Jordan Taylor will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Broncos this season behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but he has plenty of competition for playing time heading into training camp. Behind Thomas and Sanders, the Broncos also have rookies in Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton, as well as Carlos Henderson. Taylor could struggle for consistent playing time, and he also has to prove he's healthy after having hip surgery this offseason. Keep an eye on Taylor's health in training camp and his role with the team, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

