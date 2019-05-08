2019 Outlook: Marcus Murphy

2019 fantasy player outlook for Marcus Murphy, RB, BUF

Marcus Murphy will compete to be a reserve running back in Buffalo this season behind LeSean McCoy, Devin Singletary, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, and he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. In 2018, Murphy had one game with double digits in PPR points in the 11 games he played. He ended the season on injured reserve with an elbow injury, but Murphy will be a longshot to help the Bills this year. Ignore him on Draft Day in most formats.

Our Latest Stories