Keenum will back up Caleb Williams at quarterback in Week 15, as Tyson Bagent is inactive due to an illness, Mark Carman of the CHGO Bears podcast reports.

Keenum has regularly served as Chicago's emergency third QB this season, but he'll bump up to the No. 2 role with Bagent unable to suit up. Keenum has plenty of pro experience in case he needs to enter the contest, but he hasn't thrown an NFL regular-season pass since 2023.