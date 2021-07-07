Offseason addition Damien Williams could spell Montgomery at times this year, Sean Hammond of The Daily Herald reports.
Montgomery averaged 17.0 carries and 4.9 targets in 12 games after Tarik Cohen's season-ending injury last year, typically playing more than 80 percent of Chicago's offensive snaps. It didn't lead to big numbers right away, but he was a high-end RB1 over the final six weeks of the season, piling up 598 rushing yards, 225 receiving yards and eight total TDs in that stretch. While there's no longer any doubt about his ability to handle a three-down role, Montgomery could see a modest workload reduction in 2021 with Williams and Cohen working behind him, rather than last year's substandard backup group of Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce. Still, there's no doubt about Montgomery being the starter, lead runner and primary goal-line back.