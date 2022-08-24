Head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Carman (illness) still has a chance to be the Bengals' starting left guard Week 1, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

The second-year lineman's return to Wednesday's practice comes at a critical time, because he's competing with rookie fourth-rounder Cordell Volson for a starting role on the offensive line. Carman struggled in the team's first preseason game and proceeded to miss the next contest with COVID-19, opening the door for Volson to surpass the 22-year-old on Cincinnati's depth chart. Heading into the final week of preseason, it appears as if the positional battle is still ongoing and it could just come down to Saturday's exhibition against the Rams.