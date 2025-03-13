Now Playing

The Dolphins re-signed Carman on Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Carman will get an opportunity to compete for a reserve role at offensive tackle this offseason. He appeared in eight games (one start) with Miami in 2024. If Terron Armstead retires or moves on from the Dolphins, Carman's odds of making the final roster will increase.

