Bills' Dawson Knox: Dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knox will miss Wednesday's opening training camp practice due to a hamstring issue, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.
On Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott didn't provide a timetable for the tight end's return to the field, with the team taking it "one day at a time" with injured players such as Knox. The 2019 third-rounder was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Bills on Tuesday, but can be activated at any time, once he's ready to resume practice.
More News
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Placed on NFI list by Bills•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Secures only target in AFCCG loss•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Two grabs in wild-card win•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: No snaps in season finale•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Minimal production against Jets•
-
Bills' Dawson Knox: Targeted twice in win•