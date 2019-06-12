Croom (hamstring) hasn't participated in minicamp practices yet this week,Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

The Bills haven't indicated this is anything serious. While missed practice time this time of year isn't normally a huge concern, Croom's role for Week 1 could go from anywhere to starting tight end (Tyler Kroft has a broken foot) to not even making the team, so his participation and performance this summer is crucial toward his future.

