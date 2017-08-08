Bills' Keith Towbridge: Reverts to IR

Towbridge (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Tuesday.

Towbridge was waived/injured Monday and reverts to IR after clearing waivers. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team, he's likely stuck there through the end of the 2017 season.

