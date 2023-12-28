Bernard was listed as limited for Wednesday's walkthrough session due to an ankle injury, Patrick Warren of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard briefly checked out of Saturday's win over the Chargers, but he returned to finish with seven tackles that included a sack, giving him 4.5 on the season. It's been a breakthrough campaign for Bernard, who's up to 124 tackles in his second NFL year. He may remain limited throughout the week, but it's hard to envision such a key defensive piece not suiting up, with each of the final two games being critical for the 9-6 Bills.