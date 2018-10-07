Keenum completed 35 of 51 passes for 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.

Sunday's stats are a little misleading. Following an early Jets turnover, Keenum connected with rookie Courtland Sutton for an opening touchdown in the back of the end zone. He was relatively quiet until the end of the game with the Jets up by multiple scores and playing soft coverage. Head coach Vance Joseph has bemoaned how Denver is built to run the ball and play defense in close games. Having Keenum throw the ball 51 times is not Denver's winning formula. The misfortune is likely to continue next Sunday, however, as Joseph takes on his old mentor, Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who was also with Denver during its Super Bowl run.