Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Missing another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (foot/shoulder) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Despite the benefit of a Week 9 bye, Irving has yet to show any tangible sign of progress as he rebounds from a shoulder subluxation and a left foot sprain. He's now sat out both of the Buccaneers' first two practices of the week and appears to be trending toward a fifth consecutive missed game Sunday versus the Patriots. Irving's expected absence will continue to pave the way for Rachaad White to lead the Tampa Bay backfield, with Sean Tucker handling a secondary role.
