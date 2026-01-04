Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Massive workload in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving rushed 26 times for 85 yards and brought in one of two targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
Irving proved capable of handling a true workhorse role, logging a new career high in rush attempts. As his final implies, the Panthers made the second-year back work hard for his yards, but Irving was able to move the chains on five occasions, certainly a critical stat in what turned out to be a narrow in. Irving finishes his injury-hampered regular season with 588 rushing yards at just 3.4 yards per carry, but he'll have a chance for better production in the wild-card round next weekend if the Saints can upend the Falcons on Sunday.
